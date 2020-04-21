COVID-19 and heart disease patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People with heart disease are at an increased risk when it comes to COVID-19.

Mayo Clinic cardiologist Stephen Kopecky explained this is because COVID-19 builds up fluid in the lungs. Because the lungs and heart are so intimately connected, this means the heart has to work harder than usual.

There are several steps heart disease patients can take to protect themselves.

"Number one is incredibly important, to stay active physically. Your heart really does like activity, and that helps lower inflammation. Second is nutrition," Dr. Kopecky said.

Another step heart disease patients can protect themselves is by managing and lowering stress. Dr. Kopecky shared a unique way to do that.

"Every night when you go to bed or when you wake up in the morning, think of 3 things you're thankful for. It could be that you don't have COVID. It could be that your kids who live in other states are doing okay, they're fine. But just be thankful for those 3 things and say them to yourselves quietly," he said.

Heart disease patients should continue to take any medication they're prescribed to and monitor their weight and blood pressure at home.