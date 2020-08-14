COVID-19 altering, but not stopping Mason City High School band

MASON CITY, Iowa - High school football will be returing to some districts this season. The game isn't the only action on the grid iron. The school marching band keeps up the tempo with foot-stomping tunes.

At Mason City High School, the band will be firing up the crowd in the fall, but in a social distancing friendly manner.

Marching Mohawk Ethan Walthall will have to get used to a more stationary way of entertaining fans in the stands.

"I was really disapponted when I found out that we wouldn't actually be doing any marching. we're just going to stand there and play. but it's still a way for us to get out there and play for the football team, so i'm optimistic," said Walthall.

Those mixed feelings are also shared by Shaye Theobald, who said, "I'm really happy that we are getting to be on the field, even though we aren't marching, we're just playing."

Last year, band boosters raised lots of money to buy new uniforms for the band and it looks like they won't be making a debut.

"We aren't wearing uniforms this year. We're just going to wear tee shirts and shorts or jeans or whatever, so that's a bummer too," said Theobald.

It's just too much work to wash and disenfect every uniform after every performance. Even off the field, the band is having to make adjustments when it comes to perfecting their craft.

"We can't rehearse in our band, like we usually do. We're going to have to rehearse in the FEMA room, because that's the only big enough space for us to practice," she said.

The band is taking an additional precaution by covering the ends of their instruments in order to keep the spread of germs to a minimum.