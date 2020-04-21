COVID-19: Will social distancing be the new normal?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As some states look toward relaxing restrictions and social distancing measures, such as stay-at-home orders, new projections suggest social distancing may need to continue through 2022. Researchers predict that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, will return every winter, and that prolonged or intermittent social distancing strategies could limit the strain on health care systems.

Dr. Gregory Poland, a Mayo Clinic COVID-19 expert, predicts that the COVID-19 pandemic will change many aspects of U.S. culture in the future, including the need to always practice social distancing measures, like wearing masks.

"I think we very well may become a culture, at least in the wintertime when there are so many respiratory viruses circulating, that we'll be more like Asian cultures, where they more readily wear masks when outdoors," Dr. Poland said.

He also sees this pandemic changing the future of health care delivery.

"There's a lot we can do with telehealth, telemedicine. We don't necessarily need to bring everybody in, expose them to some of the potential dangers of that, in order to advise them as to what the next course of treatment or the next diagnostic test may be," Dr. Poland said.