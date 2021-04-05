COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Last week, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and up. Now, it's Iowa's turn.

Monday marked the official first day that Iowans ages 16 and older can sign up for an appointment to receive a vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is now open to those 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are open to those 18 and older.

For CG Public Health, Director Brian Hanft says the expansion of availability doesn't really change what the department is already doing. They are, however, still trying to encourage those 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions who have not received a shot yet to make an appointment.

"It's still pretty limited on the number of vaccines we receive, so we try to make sure we get as many people in the door. We get through our vaccines each week so we can continue to see the allocations."

The department is maintaining their availability of 800 doses of Moderna, and a full day's worth of Pfizer that will be distributed as booster doses on Friday.

"We haven't seen any real jumps in vaccine availabilities yet, but we should start seeing them in the next couple of weeks."

In terms of those who are receiving the vaccine, county statistics show some gaps; 76-80% of people over the age of 65 have received their first dose, yet around 30% sitll need their second. About 40% of those ages 50-64 have received one dose.

CG Public Health's clinic on South Federal Avenue will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays, and Hanft encourages people to sign up for an appointment.

In addition, the Winnebago County Public Health Department is taking appointments for those receiving the Moderna vaccine. However, if you intitially requested to be on the list, but already received your shot elsewhere, they ask you to contact them to take your name off the list. This is to allow resources to be dedicated to those who have yet to be vaccinated.

According to the Iowa COVID-19 Dashboard, about 1.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.