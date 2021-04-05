Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in Iowa

Those age 16 and older are now eligible to sign up for a vaccine

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 11:13 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Last week, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and up. Now, it's Iowa's turn.

Monday marked the official first day that Iowans ages 16 and older can sign up for an appointment to receive a vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is now open to those 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are open to those 18 and older.

For CG Public Health, Director Brian Hanft says the expansion of availability doesn't really change what the department is already doing. They are, however, still trying to encourage those 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions who have not received a shot yet to make an appointment.

"It's still pretty limited on the number of vaccines we receive, so we try to make sure we get as many people in the door. We get through our vaccines each week so we can continue to see the allocations."

The department is maintaining their availability of 800 doses of Moderna, and a full day's worth of Pfizer that will be distributed as booster doses on Friday.

"We haven't seen any real jumps in vaccine availabilities yet, but we should start seeing them in the next couple of weeks."

In terms of those who are receiving the vaccine, county statistics show some gaps; 76-80% of people over the age of 65 have received their first dose, yet around 30% sitll need their second. About 40% of those ages 50-64 have received one dose.

CG Public Health's clinic on South Federal Avenue will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays, and Hanft encourages people to sign up for an appointment.

In addition, the Winnebago County Public Health Department is taking appointments for those receiving the Moderna vaccine. However, if you intitially requested to be on the list, but already received your shot elsewhere, they ask you to contact them to take your name off the list. This is to allow resources to be dedicated to those who have yet to be vaccinated.

According to the Iowa COVID-19 Dashboard, about 1.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 526267

Reported Deaths: 6953
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1095031652
Ramsey45574841
Dakota39955409
Anoka36046409
Washington23618272
Stearns20107209
St. Louis15977289
Scott14999114
Wright13826123
Olmsted1240094
Sherburne978878
Carver902941
Clay746189
Rice720799
Blue Earth660339
Kandiyohi609679
Crow Wing565085
Chisago526448
Otter Tail519972
Benton502996
Mower440332
Winona432149
Douglas422070
Goodhue421370
Nobles393247
Morrison370556
McLeod369854
Beltrami358255
Polk354466
Itasca348151
Isanti342259
Steele337612
Lyon334448
Becker332548
Carlton316552
Freeborn311427
Pine299920
Nicollet287742
Brown281139
Todd261430
Le Sueur258922
Mille Lacs258747
Cass234226
Waseca222620
Meeker221937
Martin205029
Wabasha19603
Roseau189718
Hubbard164541
Dodge16444
Renville162743
Houston161414
Redwood159035
Fillmore14909
Cottonwood148020
Pennington147918
Chippewa142436
Faribault139018
Wadena137820
Sibley128510
Aitkin123136
Watonwan12269
Kanabec121121
Rock120018
Jackson107010
Pipestone105725
Yellow Medicine105118
Murray9859
Swift95918
Pope9536
Marshall82717
Stevens77810
Lake77219
Clearwater74614
Wilkin74112
Lac qui Parle72622
Koochiching70111
Big Stone5494
Lincoln5462
Grant5248
Norman4999
Mahnomen4797
Unassigned47978
Kittson42622
Red Lake3746
Traverse3565
Lake of the Woods2682
Cook1400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 351425

Reported Deaths: 5763
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54889590
Linn19974328
Scott18307232
Black Hawk15341306
Woodbury14639219
Johnson1366480
Dubuque12838202
Dallas1072896
Pottawattamie10449156
Story1014747
Warren541885
Clinton524489
Cerro Gordo513585
Webster504990
Sioux498572
Marshall474574
Muscatine448896
Des Moines436664
Wapello4226119
Buena Vista419540
Jasper404569
Plymouth388879
Lee365255
Marion351975
Jones290655
Henry284337
Bremer276959
Carroll274550
Crawford260338
Boone253331
Benton248455
Washington245149
Dickinson232543
Mahaska220449
Jackson215642
Kossuth209260
Tama205568
Clay204025
Delaware197239
Winneshiek190733
Page186320
Buchanan186031
Fayette182241
Cedar181023
Wright177435
Hardin176740
Hamilton176449
Harrison172573
Clayton163255
Butler161433
Mills155520
Cherokee154838
Floyd153042
Lyon151741
Poweshiek151533
Madison151119
Allamakee148751
Iowa144124
Hancock141534
Winnebago134431
Grundy134132
Cass133254
Calhoun132611
Jefferson130335
Appanoose125647
Louisa125448
Emmet124940
Mitchell124841
Sac124719
Shelby124235
Union122732
Chickasaw121415
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116128
Franklin111921
Palo Alto108122
Howard102322
Unassigned10220
Montgomery98537
Clarke97823
Keokuk93930
Monroe92028
Ida87933
Adair83832
Pocahontas83021
Monona80130
Davis79224
Greene75610
Lucas74722
Osceola72116
Worth6858
Taylor64312
Fremont59110
Decatur5849
Van Buren55018
Ringgold52922
Wayne51623
Audubon4889
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Several chances for showers and thunderstorms this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council approves more research into Labor Temple property, delays decisions on afford

Image

Rochester City Council approves more research into Labor Temple property, delays decisions on affordable housing project

Image

KAATS gymnastics advances to regionals

Image

Prep sports roster numbers trending downward this season

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/5/21)

Image

CDC says infection rates for youth sports are on the rise

Image

Rochester City Council Wrap

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/5/21)

Image

Managing Rochester's geese problem

Image

Iowa vaccines for all

Community Events