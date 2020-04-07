COVID-19: Latest numbers from Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - There are 103 confirmed cases of COVID-10 in Olmsted County. 7 of those cases are new as of Tuesday.

53 of those cases are considered fully recoverd and no longer need to be in isolation. 50 of the cases are considered active. There have been 2 deaths.

Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs said Tuesday that places like New York and New Jersey are starting to reach a peak in the pandemic. Other parts of the country, including Minnesota, could soon see the acceleration phase.

"That's when we see transmission increase exponentially for a period of time as the virus attacks widely in the community," Briggs explained.

In Olmsted County, 22% of cases are attributed to community spread. That means the source of the infection is unknown. That's compared to 35% of cases in all of Minnesota linked to community spread.