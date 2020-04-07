Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

COVID-19: Latest numbers from Olmsted County

There are now 103 confirmed cases.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 6:55 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - There are 103 confirmed cases of COVID-10 in Olmsted County. 7 of those cases are new as of Tuesday.

53 of those cases are considered fully recoverd and no longer need to be in isolation. 50 of the cases are considered active. There have been 2 deaths.

Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs said Tuesday that places like New York and New Jersey are starting to reach a peak in the pandemic. Other parts of the country, including Minnesota, could soon see the acceleration phase.

"That's when we see transmission increase exponentially for a period of time as the virus attacks widely in the community," Briggs explained.

In Olmsted County, 22% of cases are attributed to community spread. That means the source of the infection is unknown. That's compared to 35% of cases in all of Minnesota linked to community spread.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Warmer air arrives before a big cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota leads the way for takeout food

Image

Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k

Image

Sharing Music During the Pandemic

Image

Make Your Own Disinfectant

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/7

Image

Grocery store safety measures

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough talks about Covid-19 anxiety

Image

Two businesses closing due to COVID-19

Image

Keeping relationships health during a pandemic

Image

Food assistance programs & COVID-19

Community Events