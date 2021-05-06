COVID-19 Impact Study results released by Olmsted County Public Health Dept.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As COVID restrictions are loosening in Minnesota the Olmsted County Public Health Department is looking deeper into the impact the pandemic has had on our community.

The Olmsted County Community Health Assessment and Planning COVID Impact Survey provides insight into disparities that we made worse during the pandemic.

The survey was done in February and March of this year and it assessed the impact COVID-19 had on Olmsted County residents.

Three health priorities were highlighted including financial stress, mental health, and substance abuse.

Director Graham Briggs said, "Those three topic areas are major drivers of health in our community so we're working to not only address those but at the same time understand how has the pandemic impacted them."

Briggs says the department will use the data to direct the strategy for the community health improvement plan aimed at recovery efforts.

He explained, "This information is going to help us figure out how to get this community back on its feet again. To us, in the health department, that's part of the pandemic response. It's not to just do contact tracing but, as that fades away, to look at what have people lost during the pandemic and how can we help find a way to lift people back up."

You can find the full results of the survey by clicking here.