COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program application open until Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz is reminding Minnesotans about the Housing Assistance Program available to them.

The program can help you keep a roof over your head during these difficult times.

There is an application process for the program.

You need to be a Minnesota resident, be a renter or homeowner with an income at or below federal poverty guidelines, and unable to make your rent, mortgage, or utility payment.

Corrine Erickson, the Director of Family Support and Assistance in Olmsted County, says you'll need to provide proof of financial strain caused by the pandemic, which includes job loss, illness, or another COVID-19 related issue.

Erickson also says, if you qualify, mortgage, rent, and utility bills accrued after March 1 of 2020 will be paid off.

Erickson adds that the need for financial assistance has increased dramatically this year.

"Since August, we've issued out three times what we would normally do in a year," she says.

Filling out an application is not enough, Erickson says, because you need to make sure to communicate with Olmsted County to provide information ensuring you meet all the qualifications.

The last day to apply for the program is Monday.