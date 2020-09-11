COVID-19 creates concerns about delayed cancer screenings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's something you'd think would be good news - cancer diagnoses have decreased since the COVID-19 pandemic began according to a recent study in JAMA.

However, Mayo Clinic says the decrease in cancer diagnoses is likely because patients are delaying screening out of concern for the coronavirus and as a result are putting their health at risk.

Surgical Oncologist Dr. Nabil Wasif says there's been a 30-40% decrease in screening tests compared to last year.

He says by putting off routine screening tests means early cancers aren't being detected and this could mean that patients will eventually return but with more advanced cases.

He explained, "The danger of course is, if you skip your screening, then the cancer if you have one grows and gives you symptoms and then eventually forces you to seek medical attention by which time it may be too late.”

Mayo Clinic says it's taking extra precautions by wearing masks, deep cleaning, and keeping infected patients separate from others so there should be no need to put off essential health care out of fear of the virus.

Routine screenings are recommended for breasts, cervical and colon cancer as well as lung cancer if the patients is a smoker.