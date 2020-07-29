COVID-19 & concerns over returning to the classroom

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A troubling new trend is being seen in Minnesota with a growing number of coronavirus cases impacting younger patients.

Out of more than 52,000 confirmed cases across the state as of Tuesday patients 19 years old and yonger made up around 13% of those cases.

In Olmsted County the public health department says that's even higher at 15%.

Director Graham Briggs says the county is working with the Rochester School District to find the best solution to get kids back into the classroom safely this fall without putting vulnerable populations at risk.

Briggs said, "I think the last thing we want to do is put ourselves in a position where we amplify the virus in children and see a rippling effect out into the wider community because of that.";

Options for students include a hybrid classroom model with strict social distancing and capacity limits or continued distance-learning only.

If there was in-person learning all student could be required to wear a mask.