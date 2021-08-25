COVD surge in Iowa still far below pandemic highs of November 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa – The COVID surge continues to increase cases and hospitalizations in Iowa, but deaths remain much lower.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says as of August 25, 79% of individuals hospitalized for coronavirus and 85% of COVID patients in intensive care were not vaccinated, with 87% of those hospitalized 40 years old and older. Children under the age of 18 account for just 2% of COVID hospitalizations.

“We have many tools we need to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and the single most important tool we have is the vaccine, which is highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death. For anyone who was waiting for the assurance of full FDA authorization, I urge you to schedule your appointment today,” says IDPH interim director Kelly Garcia.

IDPH is also reporting 42 more COVID-19 deaths for the four-week period between July 24 and August 22. State data shows Iowa was reporting 50 to 60 new coronavirus deaths every day at the pandemic’s height in November 2020.

Between nearly 400 and over 1,100 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported every day in Iowa for the month of August. That is substantially up from the month of June, when Iowa saw less than 100 new cases a day. Likewise, IDPH has been reporting over 300 COVID hospitalizations per day for the month of August, while Iowa was seeing less than 100 COVID hospitalizations per day during June and July.

However, both new positive cases and hospitalizations are still significantly lower than the pandemic highs in November 2020, when Iowa was reporting more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases and over 1,000 COVID hospitalizations per day.