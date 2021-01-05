C.O.P.S. Iowa partnering for 'Blue Blood Drives' across the state this week

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - This Saturday marks National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and leading up to that day, members of the law enforcement community are encouraging the public to roll up their sleeves and give blood.

C.O.P.S. is partnering with organizations including the American Red Cross and LifeServe to collect blood in their communities across the state. C.O.P.S. stands for Concerns of Police Survivors, which provides resources to help rebuild lives of families and co-workers of officers killed in the line of duty, including training to law enforcement agencies on survivor victimization issues, and educate the public of the need to provide ongoing support of law enforcement and its survivors.

Lt. Brent Kock of the West Des Moines Police Department is the treasurer of Iowa C.O.P.S., and says collecting blood fits the mission of the organization. In a year where law enforcement faced many challenges, he adds that the blood drives show the positive side of law enforcement.

"A lot of times, police work is reactive. This is something, with the blood drive, that is proactive and go out and focus our efforts that way, the positive way throughout the communities throughout the state."

If you're wanting to donate blood, click here for a list of American Red Cross events; click here for a list of LifeServe events.