CO poisoning suspected in deaths of man, dog in Minnesota

Minnesota Public Radio News reports the cause of death remains under investigation, but officials detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 11:16 AM

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning caused the death of a man in a home near Duluth.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reports that a friend found 54-year-old Michael Steen unresponsive at the home northwest of Duluth.

Deputies were called to the home just before 5:30 p.m. Friday. Steen was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog in the home also died.

