CLOSS LATEST: Jake Patterson's attorneys expecting fair trial, calling it 'a very tragic situation'

BARRON, Wis. (AP) - Attorneys for a man suspected of kidnapping a Wisconsin teen and killing her parents are calling it "a very tragic situation" and say they're relying on the judicial system to treat him fairly.

Charles Glynn and Richard Jones are the attorneys for 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson.

They said in a statement that there's a lot of emotion surrounding 13-year-old Jayme Closs' apparent abduction in October.

Jayme was found alive on Thursday.