Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

CLOSS LATEST: Jake Patterson's attorneys expecting fair trial, calling it 'a very tragic situation'

Jayme was found alive on Thursday.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 3:58 PM

BARRON, Wis. (AP) - Attorneys for a man suspected of kidnapping a Wisconsin teen and killing her parents are calling it "a very tragic situation" and say they're relying on the judicial system to treat him fairly.

Charles Glynn and Richard Jones are the attorneys for 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson.

They said in a statement that there's a lot of emotion surrounding 13-year-old Jayme Closs' apparent abduction in October.

Jayme was found alive on Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Sunshine returns for Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday Jan. 11

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday Jan. 11

Image

Knead some help?

Image

Tapping into savings

Image

Birth rates at 30-year low

Image

No snow and businesses

Image

Keto diet

Image

Friday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Protocol for Missing Children Situations

Image

CDC: Up to 7.3 Million Hit By Flu So Far

Community Events