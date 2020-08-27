"CHAP" grants to offer financial relief to homeowners

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are some more options for relief in the works for homeowners impacted by the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) is aims to prevent homelessness and help maintain housing stability for individuals and families impacted by the public health-related emergency.

Locally Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity is an administrator of the funds. There is up to $10 million available statewide with the money being allocated wherever the need is the greatest.

Executive director Kevin Warden says the grants look to offset mortgages, homeowners insurance and utilities for individuals and the nonprofit will work with homeowners directly to ensure they can keep their home.

Warden explained, "We're all about getting people into homes and keeping people in their homes; providing affordable, safe and healthy home ownership opportunities. It would just be a shame for someone to lose their home because of something out of their control due to the global pandemic for something for which a little bit of a grant money and a little bit of a handout might help out."

You can find the Minnesota COVID-19 housing relief pre-application by clicking here.