CG Public health gets grant to empower future health leaders

MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public Health says it has received a grant for its ‘Empowering Future Leaders in Public Health’ project.

The $29,111 from Telligen Community Initiative will be used to increase public health internship opportunities, strengthen partnerships with colleges and universities to contribute to the public health field and educate area youth on public health careers.

“We are establishing ourselves as an Academic Health Department to partner with colleges and universities to develop bi-directional learning opportunities,” says CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft. “Thanks to the generous grant from Telligen, CG Public Health will be able to provide enhanced exposure to the work of public health departments.”

The grant to CG Public Health is one of only 15 awarded to nonprofit organizations in Iowa and Oklahoma for this funding cycle.

“The pandemic made clear the value of a strong and resilient public health workforce,” says Matt McGarvey, executive director of Telligen Community Initiative. “We are proud to support Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health as they find new ways to strengthen the current and future workforce in this important area.”

Since 2014, Telligen Community Initiative has awarded more than $11.75 million to 286 organizations and projects in Iowa, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado.