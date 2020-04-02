Clear
CG Public Health warns against coronavirus stigma

'Stigma is occurring right here in our community.'

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 12:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public Health says the dangers of coronavirus are more than just physical.

Cerro Gordo County Director of Public Health Brian Hanft issued the following statement Wednesday:

“Public health emergencies like COVID-19 increase stress for people and you see it online, when you're shopping or talking to friends. Fear and anxiety about a disease can lead to social stigma towards people, places, and things. Stigma is occurring right here in our community. Stigma affects the emotional or mental health of those experiencing the negative comments.”

“I am speaking out against such actions because stopping stigma is vital to making communities and community members resilient. Why is that important? Resilience is the ability to withstand and recover from stress. Stigma is harmful to our community. Those with COVID-19 are in contact with public health professionals daily, and given specific isolation instructions to protect themselves and stop the spread while they're contagious. They are being responsible and following guidelines, and don't need harmful, negative comments while they're focusing on getting better.”

“Someone who has completed quarantine or has been released from isolation does not pose a risk of infection to other people. Please remain strong and committed to helping one another during these stressful times. We will preserve and come out stronger than ever. “

“If you, or someone you care about, are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, or feel like you want to harm yourself or others call 911, visit yourlifeiowa.org or either call 855-581-8111 or text 855-895-8398.”

