CG Public Health to advise restaurants with social distancing after reopening

MASON CITY, Iowa - When restaurants in Cerro Gordo County open up on Friday, they'll have to serve their customers differently.

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft reiterates the governor's rules for running a restaurant in the coronavirus world.

They will have to run at 50% of their usual capacity and tables will be spaced six feet apart. Eateries will not have any self-service stations for diners. That means no more salad bars or buffets. Servers will also be wearing masks.

Hanft says they will not be rigidly policing restaurants for compliance.

"We will be planning to kind of put boots on the ground over the next few weeks to try to stop in, pay a visit see if there are additional questions and again we really take a role of consultant with our food facilities," said Hanft.

Cerro Gordo County has gone 16 days without a new case of coronavirus. Out of the 14 that have been detected, 12 have now recovered.