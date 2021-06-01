CG Public Health still encouraging residents to get vaccinated

MASON CITY, Iowa - CDC data is showing some promising signs about vaccination rates as COVID-19 cases nationwide continue to decrease.

A little over half of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the vaccine; roughly 40.7% are fully vaccinated. In Iowa, about 1.3 million vaccine series have been completed, though roughly 2/3 of the state's population has not started inoculation. It's something that CG Public Health is looking to change.

Now that the availability of vaccines having significantly increased, Director Brian Hanft is still encouraging residents to get vaccinated. With roughly 135 million Americans having been vaccinated with few to no issues, he says the public is better off vaccinated than avoiding the shots.

"We know a lot of the data show that people who have been vaccinated, even if they get the illness, it's significantly less severe. There's another reason to get vaccinated, simply for that."

While there have been some mild flu-like symptoms that have been associated with the vaccines, as well as the blood clots associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he notes that the vaccines are safe and can save lives.

"Now when people present themselves with some of the symptoms, physicians, doctors know now how to treat that. I think even Johnson & Johnson is a safe option for people to get."

If anyone is still on the fence and has questions, Hanft encourages to reach out to your public health department or primary care physician.

Hanft says this week will be the last week for CG Public Health's mass vaccination clinic on South Federal Avenue. Soon, vaccines will continue to be administered through their main office on 4th Street Southwest.