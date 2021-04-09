CG Public Health says COVID is on the rise, pleads for people to get tested

MASON CITY, Iowa – Public health officials say they are seeing a “disturbing upward trend” in COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo County.

“There are two current trends that concern me the most,” says Jeni Stiles, assistant manager of disease prevention at CG Public Health, “the increasing infection rate among children and young adults, and the decline in testing.”

Health officials say the existence of coronavirus vaccines should not create a false sense of security and that COVID-19 remains a threat to the young and old.

“We are urging businesses and employers to allow their employees time off to get tested, to stay home if they are ill, and allow them time off if they need to stay home with children in quarantine,” says Stiles. “We are encouraging parents and young adults to test their children and themselves even if symptoms appear mild, like a common cold. The only way to control this virus is through tracing, quarantine, and isolation. We can’t do that without testing.”

As of Friday, Cerro Gordo County has had 5,554 positive tests for COVID-19 and 86 deaths linked to the virus. The county has had 73,012 coronavirus tests administered.

The State of Iowa reported 519 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Friday.