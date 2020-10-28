CG Public Health saying coronavirus cases rising in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa - Across the globe, coronavirus cases are soaring. European nations including France and Germany are bringing back lockdowns.

Cases are on the rise here as well, causing growing convern for health officials.

CG Public Health director Brian Hanft said in today's news conference, cold weather is keeping more people in doors, which is in turn spreading more cases of COVID-19.

"We have days where we're getting more cases coming in in a single day, than what we had for the entire months of March through mid-June," says Hanft.

From July until today, the number of COVID-19 cases has jumped nearly 750%, according to Hanft. The total number of cases in Cerro Gordo County is sitting at 1,442.

Also troubling is the 14-day rolling average, which is at 10.1%. That's almost double the figure from October 13th, when it was 5.2%.

Hanft warns the numbers could spike during the holidays.

"Going to large gatherings like that are just not safe. It's going to lead to continued increasing in numbers and so we're asking for people to really take that into context and keep your holiday parties to immediate family," said Hanft.

Hanft also says if you are exposed to a positive case, you need to make sure and stay in quarantine for the entire fourteen day period.