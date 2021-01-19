CG Public Health previews mass vaccination site

MASON CITY, Iowa - County health departments will be responsible for giving shots to thousands of people, as more groups of folks are allowed to get the vaccination.

The health department in Cerro Gordo County today showed how their mass vaccination clinic will work when it opens up.

The inside of the old Sears store has been transformed. Where there were once appliances and tools, there are now vaccination stations and waiting areas.

People will be processed in an orderly fashion, with several areas to process paperwork and give the shots. There's also a waiting area where people will be monitored after giving the vaccine.

It's designed to move large groups of people through as quickly as possible.

CG Public Health says they could handle about 1,500 people per day, depending on the supply of vaccine they get.

"We've got room. We've got staff. We're going to put vaccine in people's arms as fast as we can, as long as we have vaccine," said Karen Crimmings with CG Public Health.

"They're going to come in, go through the entire process. We hope we can get them in and out of the building in a relatively short period of time," said Brian Hanft, Director of CG Public Health.

They plan on vaccinating a few people starting this week. CG Public Health expects the numbers to pick up when the 1B group begins vaccinations after February 1st. That group includes people 75 or older and teachers.

CG Public Health also wants to keep the community updated on when they can get the vaccine. They will put out alerts on the CodeRed system. If you would like to sign up for the system, click here.