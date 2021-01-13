CG Public Health preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccine to more people

MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public Health says it is planning for the second wave of expanded COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday who would be included in the Phase 1b coronavirus shots. Currently, vaccinations are only going to those in Phase 1a: Healthcare Personnel and Long-term care residents and staff.

“The guidelines from the State for 1b, now allow us to plan for the next phase of vaccine while we finish vaccinating 1a,” says Director of CG Public Health, Brian Hanft. “I am inspired to see the amount of excitement from those who wish to be vaccinated, but please understand we cannot control the amount of vaccine allocated to us by IDPH.”

Phase 1b includes all Iowans age 75 and over others considered most vulnerable or at high risk:

- Individuals with disabilities who are dependent on attendant care staff living in home settings, and their attendant care staff, if not otherwise vaccinated under Phase 1a.

- Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated, including state and city- or county-operated facilities.

- Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not covered by the first two bullets, including shelters, sober living homes, behavioral health treatment centers, and detention centers. (College dormitories are not included as part of Phase 1b.)

- Where public health data indicates outbreaks or clusters of disease among food, agriculture, distribution, and manufacturing workers working in or living in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing.

- PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers (sub prioritization should consider those who work with younger and at-risk children to better ensure wellbeing and mitigate impact to parent workforce).

- First responders (e.g., firefighters, police officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers).

- Inspectors responsible for health, life, and safety, including those in hospital and long-term care settings, child, and food production safety.

- Government officials, including staff, to ensure continuity of government, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

Hanft says about 75% of the Phase 1a group has received their first dose of COVID-19 faccine.

“We understand the confusion with IDPH’s announcement yesterday (Tuesday) coinciding with the federal government’s intentions to significantly increase distribution of the vaccine to states and its recommendation to vaccinate residents over the age of 65 and those with significant health issues,” says Hanft. “We look forward to broader distribution criteria allowed by the State when it has reasonable confidence that supply meets the demand”.

Vaccination waiting lists are NOT available for 1a or 1b and the public is asked not to call their healthcare providers or CG Public Health requesting to be vaccinated.