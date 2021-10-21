CG Public Health offering flu vaccine clinics

MASON CITY, Iowa - The colder temperatures mean flu season is in sight.

CG Public Health is hosting a series of walk-in flu vaccination clinics at Mason City Parks and Recreation's offices at Southbridge Mall.

Assistant manager of disease prevention Jeni Stile says there are already some flu cases in Cerro Gordo County.

"We are starting to see some influenza B in our area. I wouldn't say a whole lot, but we are starting to see it. Now is the time. We usually find flu running anywhere from October to February, it can even go into May."

In addition, with fewer people wearing masks this year compared to last year, she's encouraging folks to roll up their sleeves and get the flu vaccine.

"With not as many people wearing them now, we're probably going to see an increase in some of the other things we didn't see last year. It's really important that we get those flu shots."

Another clinic will be held Thursday afternoon from 2-6:30, as well as clinics slated for October 30 and November 6 from 9 a.m.-Noon. CG Public Health is offering flu shots at its main office by appointment only.