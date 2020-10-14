CG Public Health keeping an eye on COVID-19 infection rates

MASON CITY, Iowa - The head of public health in Cerro Gordo County is speaking out on the state of the pandemic in the county.

Over the last two weeks, there have been 121 new cases of COVID-19 found in the county. The 14-day rolling average has climbed slightly to 6.1%.

Hospitalizations are the highest since the pandemic began, with 29 people needing that level of care.

Brian Hanft, director of CG Public Health says it is still a managable number of cases.

"They're still much lower than we originally projected than what the numbers might achieve early on in this pandemic. As it creeps up it is certainly something we keep an eye on, just like the numbers that we watch for the rolling 14 day average," said Hanft.

Schools in Mason City are still holding out pretty well, only 16 cases so far out of 3,300 students.