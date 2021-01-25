CG Public Health apologizing for accidentally publishing vaccine sign-up page

MASON CITY, Iowa - CG Public Health is apologizing for a technical error, which lead to a COVID-19 vaccine sign-up form being posted to their website before it was ready. The mistake lead to a good size group of people signing up for shots.

Director Brian Hanft says word spread quickly throughout the county and nearly 300 people signed up to get their shot.

They will try to make good on some of the appointments, but only for people who fit into the next vaccination phase. That includes people ages 65 and older, teachers, child care workers, and first responders.

CG Public Health reached out to a few dozen people who signed up and didn't meet the criteria.

Hanft says there is one silver lining to the accident. It shows how anxious the county is to get the vaccine.

We know the public is chomping at the bit to get the vaccine. We're really happy about that, so we can continue to send messages down to the state, letting them know if we can get vaccine, we can get them in people's arms relatively quickly," said Hanft.

He also says the mistake did provide them with some good feedback on how well the sign-up system works.

The target date for the rollout of the next phase and tier of vaccinations in Iowa is set for February 1st.