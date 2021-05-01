CG Public Health allowing walk-in vaccination appointments

MASON CITY, Iowa - In an effort to increase vaccinations, CG Public Health is changing its strategy slightly.

During their weekly vaccination clinics (including a special clinic slated for May 8), walk-ins will be accepted, though appointments are still recommended. Director Brian Hanft says it's to adjust for low demand for the supply they have. He adds that on the state and national scales, minorities and those who don't primarily speak English may find it toughter to get a vaccine, so the department is especially trying to target those particular demographics, including having on-site translators.

"We want to make sure that everyone knows we're open to all. We would like to see all people come in, and we will do whatever we can do to overcome any barriers people might have to access our clinic."

He adds that the department has arrangements with Mason City Transit and surrounding agencies by covering the necessary costs to get people rides to the clinic. In addition, the department is evaluating whether to add satellite clinics in other communities.

"The setup...it takes a lot of people, and if we're not seeing a lot of people come through, there comes a time when we need to step back and say, 'what's the best use of our time here?' That's where we're at trying to figure out how to set up clinic options for people, but it doesn't take 50 or 60 people to make that happen."

Hanft says about 44% of Cerro Gordo County residents have received at least one dose, a little behind the national average.