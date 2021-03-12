CG Public Health accepting appointments for next phase of vaccines

MASON CITY, Iowa - A few days after the state of Iowa began opening vaccine appointments for those in the next phase, CG Public Health is now doing the same.

The department is accepting appointments for those ages 64 and under with underlying conditions. For those wondering if there is a cost associated with receiving the vaccine, Director Brian Hanft says that because there is a federal mandate on the vaccine, there can't be a charge associated to your insurance when receiving the vaccine. While there was some discussion of charging an administration fee that could be billed on one's insurance, Hanft says that's not happening locally, citing time limitations and staff capabilities.

"We've got all of our resources tapped out. It was something that was going to take a lot of time, and it was time we didn't have."

He adds that demand for the vaccine has slowed down a bit, and believes other sources to get the vaccine are helping ease that demand on the department.

"If they can find it at other locations, it slows down the demand for us. It's OK. We want to make sure we get our doses delivered, because if we can't, it impacts our next week's allocation."

Next week, the department is expected to receive about 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive next week, though none for Pfizer. Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not expected to arrive until about the end of March