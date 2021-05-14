CG Public Health accepting appointments for ages 12-15 to receive Pfizer vaccine

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa teens are showing up to roll up their sleeves and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC recommended the use of Pfizer vaccine on kids 12-15 on Wednesday. Now, CG Public Health is administering Pfizer to that age group, with a parent or guardian's approval.

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft says they have many kids coming in over the next few days to get vaccinated.

"We've got over 100 kids coming in scheduled over the next few days. We know that it'll help people continue to try to get back to that routine or normal."

After two years of ups and downs, Hanft says expanding vaccination to a younger age group should be a big sigh of relief.

"When we look at their lives, they've dealt with quite a bit of emotional trauma. I've got teenagers, and these last couple of years have been tough. It's impacted graduations, proms, sporting events. It's impacted the classroom. For them to be able to get back to some sense of normal, it adds a soothing, calming effect to their own mental stability."

CG Public Health will host another clinic on May 19 from 1-4 p.m. Signing up for an appointment is recommended, but walk-ins are welcomed. Anyone between the ages of 12 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Between March 2020 and April 30, 2021, the CDC reported approximately 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in kids 11-17 years of age.

In Cerro Gordo County, roughly 50% of residents have received at least one dose, though it varies in different age groups. For those 65 and older, Hanft says about 80% have received at least one dose.