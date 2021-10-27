CG Public Health accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

MASON CITY, Iowa - Those in need of an extra line of defense of COVID-19 can start making appointments to receive a booster shot.

CG Public Health began administering boosters this week by appointment only. In addition, pharmacies, hospitals, community health centers, primary care providers and other public health departments are also administering boosters.

If you are fully vaccinated, and are at or past the 6-month eligibility mark for a booster dose, CG Public Health says you are still well protected from serious illness, hospitalization or death thanks to your initial one or two-dose series.