Clear
BREAKING NEWS One case of coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County. Full Story

CEO says COVID-19 patient admitted to Iowa City hospital

An Iowa City hospital CEO says a patient suffering from COVID-19 has been admitted and is in critical condition there.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 12:10 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City hospital CEO says a patient suffering from COVID-19 has been admitted and is in critical condition there.

Suresh Gunasekaran is CEO of the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and he said in an email Wednesday that all proper procedures and precautions were followed during the admission process so staff members were properly protected.

It's unclear whether the patient is one of the 13 COVID-19 cases already reported for Iowa. The health threat has forced officials to cancel plans for massed gatherings. The Saint Patrick's Day Parade Society decided Tuesday to call off this year's event in Cedar Rapids.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
A warm Wednesday on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Donating Blood amid Coronavirus concerns

Image

Bikers Against Child Abuse making a difference in the lives of children

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Why we see fog in the winter

Image

Tobin breaks school record, again!

Image

NIACC women earn top seed in national tournament

Image

RCTC men's basketball national tournament preview

Image

Census Danger

Image

Burma School Pen Pals

Community Events