CDC says infection rates for youth sports are on the rise

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that infection rates have increased in young people and youth sports may be to blame. Although the rise, Rochester Sports Executive Director Matt Esau says their organization has had no issue through 31 events this year.

"We've had contact tracing throughout and have had no covid cases in any of those events," Esau said.

He credits coaches and young athletes who have dedicated themselves to safely returning to play. While he says there are risks in getting back to action, making sure kids are happy and healthy is their top priority.

"I think the important thing is to find that balance to allow people to get back to that activity they need," Esau said.