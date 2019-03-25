Clear
CDC reports 1000-percent increase in fentanyl-involved deaths

Between 2011 and 2016, fentanyl-related deaths increased by 1000%.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 7:12 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 7:30 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's National Vital Statistics Reports found that between 2011 and 2016, fentanyl-related deaths increased by 1000%. Fentanyl is a narcotic that can sometimes be found laced in other drugs such as cocaine and heroin.

Ian Cowden is a peer recovery specialist at Recovery is Happening, one place in Rochester where people fighting addiction can go for support.

"It's just really hard to know what you're going to have in front of you to use. It's just really scary. No one wants to see someone pass from addiction," he says.

The biggest increase in deaths were in people between the ages of 15 and 34, minority groups, and men.

