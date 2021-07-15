CDC report shows overdose deaths increased significantly in 2020

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a crisis that began even before the pandemic.

A CDC reports shows that overdose deaths climbed to a record 93,000 in 2020, with synthetic or fentanyl laced opioids accounting for many of the deaths, followed by cocaine and natural and semi-synthetic opioids (such as prescription pain medication).

Kelly Grunhovd with Prairie Ridge says a shift away from face to face treatment to teleconferencing because of the pandemic has aggravated the problem. Grunhovd believes those seeking addiction treatment often feel despair when they are unable to get treatment in person.

"One of the things that is talked about when people do seek help for any substance use disorder is building a social network. We've had 16 months where it's been encouraged, and in some cases engineered, that people do isolate themselves because of the viral reasons. But when you look at the behavioral health side of it, the substance abuse, the mental health, that's not a good solution."

With in-person treatment starting again, she stresses those who are needing to fight their addiction to get help.

"People can get confidential treatment where they will be treated with dignity and respect, and can get help for increased use or problematic use."

The CDC reports opioid-related overdose deaths shot up from nearly 51,000 in 2019 to nearly 70,000 last year.