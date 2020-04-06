Clear
CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering

The CDC says people should be regularly washing cloth masks.

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone wear a fabric face mask out in public.

Last week, KIMT News 3 showed you how to sew a face covering.

There is a way to make one with basic items around the house with no sewing is required.

All you need is two rubber bands and a piece of fabric (scarf, hand towel, t-shirt, or bandanna).

Fold the fabric in half twice, both from the bottom and top. Put a rubber band around each end and fold in the sides. Put it on and you have a face mask.

The CDC recommends people were coverings when they go out in public where social distancing is hard to maintain, like grocery stores or pharmacies.

Health officials still stress they don't want people using medical or surgical masks.

For more information on the CDC guidelines, click here.

Community Events