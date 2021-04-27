CDC issues new guidance for summer camps

MASON CITY, Iowa - With the end of the school year in sight, many parents are looking to find ways to keep their kids entertained during the summer months, including camps.

For the Mason City Family YMCA, they're holding their seasonal summer camp as normal beginning June 1, with some slight modifications. Masks will be required, and there will be distancing when possible, as well as extensive cleaning.

For the up and down year we've had, Gonda notes that summer camp can help promote the YMCA's mission of having a healthy mind, soul and body.

"We know how important summer is for emotional learning and relationship building, so we still want to provide that here for them."

"A lot of those summer activities are working on relationship building, how we connect with each other, and how those kids can build those skills. We do a lot of those outside, so we're trying to be as outside as possible so we can keep distanced. Also, we can enjoy our great outdoors and our space here at the Y so we don't have to stay in the basketball court the whole time."

The CDC has issued some guidance when it comes to summer camps, by advising to have an emergency operations plan that includes steps to take when a camper or staff member has been exposed to someone with COVID, has symptoms or tests positive. Vaccines are recommended for everyone who can get them, but that won't apply to most campers since there is still no vaccine approved for kids under 16 years old. The agency also says campers should be separated into small groups, and keep 6 ft. apart from each other at all times. The CDC also advises sleep-away camps to require proof of a negative COVID test for campers who are too young to have been vaccinated.