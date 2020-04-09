CDC guidelines will allow employees exposed to COVID-19 to still work

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The CDC has released new guidelines to help keep essential workers on the job even if they've been exposed to COVID-19.

Employees in critical sectors can still go to work after being exposed to the coronavirus as long as the follow certain rules.

Individuals who have been within six feet of a confirmed or suspected case can still go to work. However, they must be pre-screened meaning employers should monitor an employee's temperature and symptoms before they enter the facility. They must also remain asymptomatic.

An exposed employee must also wear a face mask at all times and practice social distancing while at work.

Critical workers include janitorial staff, employees in transportation, energy and government facilities as well as law enforcement.

That includes the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says deputies are already adhering to guidelines although there have been no confirmed cases at the facility.

He said, "It's extremely important we only have a limited number of people, certainly our detention center, the dispatch folks it's a very limited group of folks and we need them to stay as healthy as they possibly can."

The CDC is also asking employers to increase air exchange in the buildings if possible and increase how often common surfaces are cleaned.