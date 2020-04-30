CDC continues to recommend social distancing as federal guidelines expire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota's stay at home order is extended but federal social distancing guidelines expire tonight.

That leave states to decide what's next.

However the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention recommends we continue practice social distancing to stay safe and healthy.

The department reminds us that in order to practice social distancing we need to keep six feet away from others. An easy way to think about that is to measure about double your arms length.

With or without guidance from the federal government the CDC says keeping space between ourselves and others is one of the best tools we have to avoid being exposed to COVID-19.

We should also continue to avoid large gatherings of ten or more people.

Retailers in Rochester say they're continuing to think about ways to maintain social distancing in their stores.

Options being enacted or considered include limiting the amount of customers allowed in at a time or even offering private experiences.

Owner of Knights Chamber Clothiers Svaar Vinje said that could mean altering, "direct contact with people because specialty stores are able to adjust in other words offering private experience, or specialty delivery or specialty interaction."

Shopping for food or medicine at the store is still allowed.