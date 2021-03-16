CDC considers new social distancing guidelines

KASSON, Minn. - As kids return to in-person learning the CDC is looking at how many students can safely fit into classrooms

The CDC recommends seating or desks in the classrooms be at least six feet apart when possible.

However, a new report suggest three feet may be as safe as six feet as long as everyone is wearing a mask. The study was published in a Clinical Infectious Disease publication.

Kasson-Mantorville superintendent Mark Matuska says it’s difficult for the district to maintain the current six feet distance recommended by the CDC.

He explained, “It's really caused some issues for us because with a district our size and the classrooms the size they are it's extremely difficult for us to keep the kids six feet apart.”

Matuska says he believes the study is promising and hopes the new guidelines are adopted.

He added, “If we can keep the kids with their masks on and keep our sanitary systems and all our protocols in place so that kids can stay safe we'd hope that the 3 foot rule not only is in place for our kids in the classroom but it also extends past the quarantine rule.”

The CDC says it will update its guidance if the data continues to prove the study’s findings.