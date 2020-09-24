CDC announces guidelines for Halloween this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Most of the cities in our area haven't announced what Halloween will look like this year, but the CDC just came out with their recommendations.

Now is usually the time when you see Halloween stores popping up around town and kids are picking out what they want to dress up as. One 8-year-old KIMT News 3 spoke with said he's not feeling too confident about it happening. "I don't think so because with the coronavirus setting, I think I'm gonna see a lot of kids and we don't really wanna touch other people's candy because they can actually get coronavirus," explained Jonah.

Health experts are recommending Halloween fans avoid the traditional trick-or-treat where candy is handed out to children who go door to door and instead, do a one-way trick-or-treating. That's when candy is individually wrapped in bags as a grab and go option. Another popular activity they're urging you to avoid are indoor haunted houses and attend an outdoor hay ride where social distancing can take place. A third thing that probably won't be happening is getting to showing off your costume with others at a halloween party, unless it's done virtually.

Trick-or-treating is considered to be high-risk for spreading COVID-19. That also includes a trunk-or-treat when candy is handed out from the trunks of cars in large parking lots. Some families might go trick-or-treating with friends in other towns, but the CDC is encouraging you not to travel, especially if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19. One dad KIMT News 3 spoke with said he's holding on to hope this year for his son. "It''s one of his favorite holidays. He gets to dress up and be who he wants to be," explained Daniel Sanchez. "Little bit disappointed on what's going on and not sure how everybody's gonna react with the CDC guidelines and handing out candy, but I hope they still do it. We still wanna go trick-or-treating. We enjoy doing it, our family does, so I hope it continues on this year."

A common thought is because some people already wear masks with a costume, they think that counts as protecting them from COVID-19. The CDC states a costume mask cannot be a substitute for a cloth mask and do not wear a cloth mask under the costume mask.