CDC and grocers urge customers to wear masks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that you wear a mask or at least some type of facial covering, especially in areas more likely to have community-based transmission such as grocery stores.

The Minnesota Grocers Association is asking you to do your part when shopping. The People’s Food Co-op in Downtown Rochester is just one of many stores across the state abiding by this guideline.

“We recommend masks as the CDC does so that people are not exposed and all of our staff are highly recommended to wear masks as well,” Lizzy Haywood, CEO of the People’s Food Co-op said.

The goal is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 onto grocery items. Haywood says there has been plenty of customers abiding by this request.

“I think for the most part people are recognizing that they need to shop alone and the need to shop with a mask on are highly important to the good of the group.”

The safety precautions taken at this grocer has allowed for steady business since Med City residents are taking notice that it’s a safe place to shop.

“They know that our staff are wearing masks, they know that we’re washing hands, and using all of the recommended sanitation practices.”

While Haywood likes what she is seeing inside of her store, she admits there is still some room for improvement.

“We’d always like to see more (people wearing masks),” she said. “We would like to see people, as much as possible, be shopping alone – be shopping with a mask.”

But if you are willing to risk it and not wear a mask, Haywood says they won’t be sending the mak police after you anytime soon.

“This has always been a place where people are welcome and you know, we can provide all of the guidance possible, but we are not the only ones proving guidance. But, we are not policing it at this time.”

Haywood also suggests using curbside pickup. It limits the number of people entering the store and is the preferred method of the People’s Food Co-op.

KIMT asked Facebook users if they wore masks to the grocery store. 61% said no while the remaining 39% said yes.