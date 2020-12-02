CDC updates quarantine guidance

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People exposed to coronavirus may soon be spending less time in quarantine.

The CDC is refining its quarantine guidance, maintaining that while a 14 day quarantine is the best way to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, under certain conditions, that period could be shortened.

Health experts now says those exposed to coronavirus could end their quarantine after just 10 days if they have no syptoms, or seven days with no symptoms and a negative test result.

Governor Walz says he's still unsure whether reducing quarantine periods would be effective in Minnesota.

"How do we gain compliance while still following the science reducing the number of infections? So this whole debate about the time of the quarantine is about that," Walz said Tuesday. "Germany found out that if you reduced it to seven days, more people followed it and infection rates went down. Now, the health guidance would tell you, you should go to 14 days. Now, what I don't know is, with a high amount of community spread and positivity, does that negate what you would gain by going to seven days because of the volume?"

The CDC is also stressing the decision to shorten quarantine periods should be made by local public health authorities based on conditions in their jurisdictions.