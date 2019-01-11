Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MN Department of Health asking for your help to track the flu

So far this season, 165 people in Minnesota have been hospitalized because of the flu. In Iowa, that number is 60.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 6:59 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT News 3 - To help them better understand the flu, the Minnesota Department of Health, the CDC, and a website called Flu Near You are partnering on a pilot project. They're asking people who develop flu-like symptoms to submit a nasal swab to their labs. Flu Near You maps out where in the country people are reporting certain symptoms.

So far this season, 165 people in Minnesota have been hospitalized because of the flu. In Iowa, that number is 60.

However, the number of people getting flu is down compared to this time of year. Last week, almost 30 people in Minnesota were hospitalized. That number was more than 500 in 2018. This change was similar in Iowa, but not as drastic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Mild temps, cloudy skies, and a dry weekend heads our way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keto diet

Image

Friday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Protocol for Missing Children Situations

Image

CDC: Up to 7.3 Million Hit By Flu So Far

Image

Uber Takes Over Hawkeye State

Image

New Bring Your Baby To Work Policy For Girl Scouts

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Kasson coffee shop moving into downtown store front

Image

Wrestling, hockey and basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

4 pedestrian deaths so far in 2019

Community Events