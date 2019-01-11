MN Department of Health asking for your help to track the flu

KIMT News 3 - To help them better understand the flu, the Minnesota Department of Health, the CDC, and a website called Flu Near You are partnering on a pilot project. They're asking people who develop flu-like symptoms to submit a nasal swab to their labs. Flu Near You maps out where in the country people are reporting certain symptoms.

So far this season, 165 people in Minnesota have been hospitalized because of the flu. In Iowa, that number is 60.

However, the number of people getting flu is down compared to this time of year. Last week, almost 30 people in Minnesota were hospitalized. That number was more than 500 in 2018. This change was similar in Iowa, but not as drastic.