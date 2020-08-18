CDC: Serious, neurological condition may resurface this year among children

KIMT NEWS 3 - Even though much of our attention is on the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's likely acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) might resurface this year.

AFM is the rare but serious, neurological condition. It mostly affects children.

Researchers say it's been peaking every two years between August and Novembers since 2014.

Dr. Mark R. Schleiss is a pediatric professor at the University of Minnesota. He's continuing to research the illness, and says parents and practitioners should be looking fora viral illness followed by sudden loss of motor strength in one or more extremity.

"It's a devastating disease that can lead to long-term paralysis and disability," Schleiss said. "So even though the numbers are small compared to COVID-19, it's a very significant illness and one that's not well understood so we want to try to understand the disease better so we can improve the outcome for children."

According to the CDC, there have been 16 reported cases of AFM this year including one in Minnesota.