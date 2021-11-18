CDC: Estimated 100,000 Americans have died from overdose deaths

MASON CITY, Iowa - The fight against overdose deaths is an uphill battle, with deaths rising over the last two decades.

The CDC now estimates around 100,000 Americans have died between May 2020 and April 2021, a 30% increase from the year before. Health experts attribute the spike to a growing prevalence of deadly fentanyl in opiates and street drugs like methamphetamine, and the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult for those who are addicted to seek treatment.

Mason City Police captain Mike McKelvey notes that naloxone, better known by the brand-name Narcan, was administered twice this week during overdosing calls.

"This fentanyl product is so tiny but so potent. How much is in there? Some people claim that they didn't know it was in there or it was laced with something. They got slipped a mickey that they had no idea it was coming."

He implores those who are addicted or know of someone who is to get help.

"The medical effects on your body, your brain, other stuff...it's usually going to take months, possibly years, to get sobriety from this stuff."

Across the state line, Minnesota saw an increase of about 39%, with overdose deaths estimated to be just slightly under 1,200 between May 2020 and April 2021, an increase from 860 during the previous timeframe. In addition, the CDC estimates that the death toll rose in all but four states, with the largest increases found in Vermont, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Naloxone and Narcan can be found at many pharmacies without a prescription, according to GoodRx.com. One syringe of brand-name Narcan can cost well over $150, but it is typically covered by health insurance.