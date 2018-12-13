Clear
CBS news show to feature disappearance of KIMT news anchor

The 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit will be featured on an episode of CBS' "48 Hours" airing this weekend on KIMT.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit will be featured on an episode of CBS' "48 Hours" airing this weekend.

The episode, titled "FindJodi," will air at 9 p.m. Central time Saturday on KIMT. 

Jim Axelrod is a senior national correspondent for CBS News who reported the episode. He says the show will "certainly provide some new information" on the case.

Huisentruit was 27 when she went missing on her way to work June 27, 1995, at station KIMT in Mason City. Investigators have never found Huisentruit, who was declared legally dead in 2001. No one has been charged in her disappearance.

Axelrod says Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told him he believes investigators are close to a break in the case. You can see the extended preview of the show above. 

KIMT will have more on this story online and in our newscasts Friday. 

Community Events