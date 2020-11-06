CBS News: Is the killer of an Iowa teen linked to the Jodi Huisentruit case?

In late June of 1995, Jodi Huisentruit, a young anchor at KIMT television in Mason City disappeared from the parking lot of her apartment building on the way to work, never to be seen again. The case got nationwide media attention but has remained an unsolved mystery for the past 25 years.

Now, the solving of another long-cold case—a young blonde woman murdered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, two hours away may shed new light on Huisentruit's disappearance and presumed murder.

The murder of Michelle Martinko in the parking lot of Cedar Rapids' Westdale Mall has some eerie connections to the Huisentruit case. And the crucial link is a man named Jerry Burns. "Murder at the Mall: The Michelle Martinko Case," reported by "48 Hours" contributor Jamie Yuccas, airs on Saturday, November 7 at 10/9c on CBS.

Martinko was 18, a senior in high school in 1979, when she was accosted as she was getting into her car on a chilly night in December following a trip to the mall. A struggle followed in which Michelle was stabbed and sliced by a knife almost 30 times in a horrific murder that police initially believed had to be a crime of passion.

In his video interview with police right before his arrest, Burns, unsolicited, mentioned the name of Jodi Huisentruit as he was being questioned about the Martinko case. When Denlinger reminded Burns that Michelle had been killed in 1979, Burns responded, "It was a big deal. I don't exactly remember what happened, seen something about Jodi Huisentruit recently."

There is no known DNA evidence tying Burns to the Huisentruit case and no evidence that he knew Jodi Huisentruit.