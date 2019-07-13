CBD products now available for sale at Family Video, despite message from State Attorney General

MASON CITY, Iowa - Next time you go to rent a movie at Family Video, you'll also be able to buy something else: cannabidiol (or CBD) products.

As part of a nationwide effort, Family Video is now selling CBD products such as oil, water, Liposomal spray, lip balm, gummies and pet products at their stores, including in Mason City and Owatonna. These products contain zero THC, and are legal due to the 2018 Agricultural Bill, according to the company.

But keep this in mind: according to a memo from the Iowa Attorney General Thomas J. Miller's office, CBD is still considered a Schedule I controlled substance, and products that contain CBD are still illegal in Iowa. In addition, local law enforcement agencies retain the authority and discretion to take action against those who sell or possess over-the-counter CBD products. The Iowa Hemp Act, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law in May, does not change that, and the USDA still has to approve the state's industrial hemp plan.

Once the act goes into full effect, CBD products that contain no more than 0.3% THC would no longer be considered illegal; however, hemp-derived CBD can only be added to products for human consumption if consistent with federal law.

Jen Christopher is the assistant manager of the store, and says the company has been trying to follow regulations.

"We wanted to make sure what we were doing everything legally and properly. Because we don't want to get in trouble, we don't want to get our customers in trouble. We just want to be able to get this great product out to them to help them feel better."

She adds that customers have been asking questions about the products.

"We've had a lot of people say, 'hey, we saw your sign. Can you tell us a little bit about it?' We're still learning ourselves, but we do have a variety of information that we can give out to the public."

If purchasing a CBD product, Miller's office says that the products are not regulated for quality by the FDA or state, and advises caution, as they could contain heavy metals or pesticides.