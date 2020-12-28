CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves steal converters from Rochester family owned dealership

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a crime that's been taking place across Rochester and a family owned dealership is another victim.

Mirza Auto Sales captured thieves stealing catalytic converters around 3a.m. the day after Christmas.

The family is now hoping to identify the individuals that were caught on camera taking converters from five Toyota Prius'.

The robbers were driving a silver vehicle missing its front plate and had a taped back plate.

The owners of the auto shop say there's more than $10,000 in estimated repairs for the five cars. The owner's daughters Nour Miller and Shireene Mirza tell KIMT News 3 the incident is devastating.

Mirza explained, "It was scary. We just think of Rochester as a safe place, it's just been home and it's just been a safe space for us and to hear something like this happen, especially to us, was just very scary."

The family is sharing their story in the hopes it can help someone else. Miller said, "To have that hit us hard, it was out of nowhere. Our family did not expect it at all and we hope it doesn't happen to anyone else."

KIMT News 3 also asked if the family planned to try and raise funds to cover the expenses but they responded by saying they know everyone is struggling this year but added through hard work they hope to be back on their feet again soon.

Mirza did say they've filed a report with the Rochester Police Department. Anyone with information or who recognizes the people in the video are asked to contact police.