CAIR protesters meet President Trump in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.-President Trump made a stop in Burnsville today where he spoke to small business owners about how tax cuts will their companies grow. In the twin cities, he was met by some opposition.

Protesters from the Minnesota chapter of the council on American Islamic relations came out - condemning the president for a recent tweet regarding comments made by Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar about the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

Jaylani Hussein is the executive director of CAIR and organized the protest today.

he says the president's words are not acceptable.

“This is not only dangerous to not only her but to her community and that's why we're here to stand with her today,” said Hussein.

Omar reported an increase in death threats after the president's tweet.

the white house denies that the president was inciting violence against Omar.

they say the focus is being shifted away from Omar’s recent anti-Semitic comments