Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

CAIR protesters meet President Trump in Minnesota

The protesters say the president's comments regarding US Rep. Ilhan Omar are unacceptable.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 8:52 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-President Trump made a stop in Burnsville today where he spoke to small business owners about how tax cuts will their companies grow. In the twin cities, he was met by some opposition.

Protesters from the Minnesota chapter of the council on American Islamic relations came out - condemning the president for a recent tweet regarding comments made by Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar about the 9-11 terrorist attacks.
Jaylani Hussein is the executive director of CAIR and organized the protest today.
he says the president's words are not acceptable.
“This is not only dangerous to not only her but to her community and that's why we're here to stand with her today,” said Hussein.
Omar reported an increase in death threats after the president's tweet.
the white house denies that the president was inciting violence against Omar.
they say the focus is being shifted away from Omar’s recent anti-Semitic comments

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking a rainy system with a chance for storms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Millions in saving from highway cleanup program

Image

Stand against tax fraud

Image

Working around the outage

Image

Measles case in Iowa

Image

Tracking April Showers for the Midweek

Image

911 dispatchers celebrated during Telecommunicators Week

Image

US Rep. Steve King discusses immigration

Image

CAIR protesters meet President Trump in Minnesota

Image

Volunteers needed for Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Power outage update

Community Events