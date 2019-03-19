C-Span starts filming in Rochester, says story of Mayo Clinic 'needs to be told'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – People in Rochester may see some film crews around town this week.

That’s because C-Span will be here all week filming for an episode highlighting the Med City for its series called Cities Tour. The show shines a spotlight on different cities around the United States.

C-Span producer Ashely Hill told KIMT some of the stories include talking Mayo Clinic, History Center of Olmsted County, and with authors at RCTC.

This close up comes just six months after the Ken Burns documentary about the history of the Mayo Clinic aired.

Deb Stevens grew up in Rochester. She worked for Mayo for 40 years and now works at the Gingerbread House Bakery on North Broadway. The Med City native said she’s excited for all the coverage of her city, calling it a ‘hidden gem’ of the U.S.

“I think that it is a hidden gem. People don't realize actually what we have here and what we have in the whole state of Minnesota. It's beautiful,” she said.

She also said Mayo is well-deserving of some of that spotlight.

“What it has become is just astronomical. I think the story needs to be told,” she said.

Charter cable company thought so too. According to Hill, the cable company is the one who reached out to C-Span saying it should cover Rochester for the series. Hill said the cable company told C-Span, not only is the town home to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, but it also has a lot of other stories to tell.

The Cities Tour episode on Rochester is scheduled to air on April 20 and 21.